Investors Should Get Charged Up About Cash Machine ReNew Power

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IPO Edge
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • India’s largest pure-play renewable energy company merging with RMG Acquisition Corporation II

  • ReNew commands remarkable 83% Ebitda margin and expanding

  • Expects annualized Ebitda growth of 30.7% from 2021 to 2025

  • Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. owns 49% and will keep large stake after deal closes

  • Chairman Sumant Sinha founded ReNew in 2011, will remain at the helm

  • Leadership includes top talent from petrochemical industry

  • ReNew generates 1% of India’s power, mitigates half a per cent of carbon emissions annually

  • Valued at $8 billion, or just 9.7 times 2022 Ebitda, well below peers

  • Balanced mix of roughly half wind and half solar power sources

  • Strong ESG credentials should attract investors building green portfolios

  • Chamath Palihapitiya is taking part in the company’s $855 million PIPE

By John Jannarone

The market has become littered with profitless SPAC companies chasing big dreams. But with ReNew Power, investors have a rare opportunity to make a pure play bet on India’s clean energy – which happens to be a cash machine.

The company, which is 49% owned by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., is going public through a merger with RMG Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: RMGB), a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC that raised cash to find a target. Investors who buy RMGB shares now will see them automatically convert to shares of ReNew once the deal formally closes.

There’s good reason to take a look at the shares now while the price is right. ReNew was founded in 2011 by Chairman Sumant Sinha – a businessman known as a pioneer of clean energy in India. The country has become dedicated to fighting pollution and carbon emissions, putting ReNew in a position to thrive for many years to come.

Already, the company generates 1% of India’s power and helps mitigate half a percent of carbon emissions annually. Those are impressive figures that are likely to improve even further over time.

India has plenty of reason to embrace renewable energy beyond environmental reasons. ReNew’s energy is actually 30% cheaper than the country’s legacy power source – coal.

That price advantage should underpin steady growth for the foreseeable future. Electricity generation across India is expected to double over the next decade, according to the Ministry of Power.

One surprising aspect of the Indian power system is that makes renewable energy work is that the country essentially runs on a single grid. That makes it much easier to move power across the vast landscape without so-called intermittency issues that plague even the most developed countries like the U.S.

Another important part of the business model is long-term contracting. Some 93% of ReNew’s contracts are 20 to 25 years in duration.

What’s more, the company has some of the most dependable counterparties investors could ask for. Central government agencies account for about 50% of offtakers, with the balance a mix of state level buyers.

ReNew’s scale also brings advantages. When purchasing equipment like solar panels and windmills, large orders translate to negotiating power with OEMs around the world.

The Indian market also looks well insulated from foreign competition. Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank, for example, tried to enter the market but ultimately ended in failure.

All this translates to a very impressive financial outlook. The company boasts 83% Ebitda margins which, believe it or not, are expected to rise even further in the next few years.

Profits are also set to rise at a steady pace. Ebitda is expected to grow at a 30.7% annualized clip between 2021 and 2025 – far faster than most comparable companies around the world.

Perhaps best of all, the stock is cheap. At about $10 a share, the company has an implied enterprise value of 9.7 times 2022 Ebitda. Denmark’s Orsted A/S, meanwhile, trades at 20 times while Canada’s Brookfield Renewable Partners LP trades at 24 times, according to Sentieo, an AI-enabled research platform.

Investors should not overlook the company’s strong ESG credentials, which include commitments not only to the environment but also social and governance standards. That is likely to attract the attention of big institutions that care about both ESG and growth.

Importantly, many such investors aren’t allowed to purchase SPAC companies until deals have formally closed. That could translate to very strong demand for the shares after the transaction is consummated sometime in the second quarter.

An added bonus: SPAC proselytizer Chamath Palihapitiya is taking part in the company’s $855 million PIPE. While Mr. Palihapitiya won’t be involved in day-to-day operations, it can only help to have him onboard to lend advice.

These days, many investors have grown tired of moonshot SPAC deals tied to risky, unproven companies – some of which may simply not be around in a few years. But with ReNew Power’s big, dependable profits, the future looks very bright indeed.

Contact:

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief

editor@IPO-Edge.com

www.IPO-Edge.com

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Recommended Stories

  • PLUG ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021Learn more about your recoverable losses in PLUG:http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/plug-power-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14293&from=5The filed complaint alleges that Plug Power Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements ...

  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX First Drive Review | A crossover that makes you forget it’s a crossover

    After all, the 2021 Aston Martin DBX was created because crossovers are essential, not because Aston ran out of sports-car ideas. The DBX is the first and assuredly not the last crossover in Aston Martin’s 108-year history that’s filled with glittering sports cars and financial unease. The latter is the reason the DBX exists, so as to allow for the former to continue to endure.

  • Japan’s Kioxia Is Said to Focus on IPO in Next Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp. is focused on pursuing an initial public offering as soon as this summer, rather than engaging with potential foreign acquirers and navigating foreign regulatory approvals, according to four people familiar with the matter.The maker of memory chips sees an IPO as the most promising route to realizing value for shareholders, including Toshiba Corp. and Bain Capital, said the people, asking not to be named because the deliberations are private. Their comments came after the Wall Street Journal reported Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. are each exploring a potential deal for Kioxia.The Tokyo-based company, which makes NAND flash memory chips, has been planning to go public since Toshiba sold a majority stake in the business to a consortium in 2018, including Bain, Apple Inc. and SK Hynix Inc. The timing for an IPO has slipped because of volatility in the memory-chip market, but stakeholders still believe a public offering is the best option for raising cash and rewarding shareholders, the people said.Kioxia could be valued at more than $36 billion in the current market, said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute. Investor appetite for IPOs has surged in recent months, with tech companies such as Coupang Inc. and DoorDash Inc. soaring since their debuts.A Kioxia spokesman said the company won’t comment on speculation, but it would continue to seek the appropriate time for the IPO.Any potential acquisition would face steep regulatory hurdles, which could delay or kill a deal. The Japanese government opposed the sale of Toshiba’s chip business to a foreign buyer three years ago -- a key reason Toshiba and Japan’s Hoya Corp. together took a majority stake in Kioxia.Perhaps more importantly, the Chinese government would have to sign off on any agreement and its regulators are likely to resist letting an American company take over such a valuable business given the rising tensions between the two countries. A key area of dispute between the U.S. and China is the semiconductor industry, which the Trump administration used to punish Chinese tech players such as Huawei Technologies Co.Applied Materials announced earlier this week that it terminated a plan to acquire Kokusai Electric Corp. as it couldn’t get regulatory approval in a timely fashion.Read More: Applied Materials, Kokusai Electric Acquisition Pact TerminatesA deal for Kioxia is unlikely, said one of the people familiar with the matter. The company is not engaged in any acquisition talks, though it’s possible shareholders such as Bain are considering alternatives to an IPO, said another person.It’s not clear whether investors would be able to press Kioxia into a potential buyout. Hynix competes in the memory-chip business so it may be reluctant to see Kioxia fall into the hands of a rival.The Nikkei newspaper reported that Western Digital and Micron had queried Kioxia about a possible acquisition, but the talks fizzled.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: Prosecuting the police — March 31, 2021

    The trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is underway in Minneapolis, and it represents a moment of grave importance in the fight against police brutality and abuse of power.

  • Data withheld from team probing COVID in Wuhan -WHO

    World Health Organization investigators spent four weeks earlier this year in and around Wuhan, China, to research the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.But, in remarks about the final report, the WHO's director-general said China withheld data from investigators.The United States and 13 other countries on Tuesday promptly expressed concerns that the report was delayed and lacked access to complete data.PSAKI: "The report lacks crucial data, information..."White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki on Tuesday faulted China for not offering independent experts unfettered access:“Well they have not been transparent, they’ve not provided underlying data - that certainly doesn’t qualify as cooperation. The analysis performed to date, from our experts, their concern, that there isn’t additional support for one hypothesis. It doesn’t lead us to any closer of an understanding or greater knowledge we had six to nine months ago about the origin. It also doesn’t provide us guidelines or steps, recommended steps, on how we should prevent this from happening in the future. And those are imperative.”The WHO report said the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" as a cause.EMBAREK: "There are areas where we had difficulties getting down to the raw data..."WHO's mission leader, Peter Ben Embarek, told reporters that second phase studies were needed.He said the team felt political pressure, including from outside China, but that he never was pressed to remove anything from its final report."In China, like in many other countries, there are restrictions and privacy laws that forbid the sharing of data, including private details to outsiders, in particular if the data are moving out of the country.”Embarek also told reporters it was ‘perfectly possible’ the virus had been circulating in November or October of 2019 around Wuhan… potentially spreading to other countries earlier than what has been documented so far.

  • 56 celebrities you probably forgot guest-starred on 'How I Met Your Mother'

    Over the course of the nine seasons, the hit CBS series included appearances from pop stars, A-list actors, and TV show hosts.

  • Australia lifts Brisbane lockdown in time for Easter as COVID cases dwindle

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia will end a lockdown of its third-biggest city Brisbane on Thursday, just in time for Easter holidays, as only one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Queensland state eased fears of a widespread outbreak. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the three-day lockdown in Brisbane would end at noon local time (0200 GMT), but residents would still be required to wear masks in public and some social distancing restrictions would remain in place. "We are expecting a very good Easter," Palaszczuk said.

  • 2 Capitol police officers who were on duty during the January 6 siege sued Trump for inciting riot

    The lawsuit from the two Capitol police officers followed lawsuits from two Democratic lawmakers in connection to the Capitol siege.

  • Iowa Democrat Rita Hart withdraws election challenge to six-vote congressional loss

    Rita Hart, a Democrat, had asked U.S. House to overturn Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' six-vote win in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

  • Canucks sign G Thatcher Demko to 5-year extension

    The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year contract extension. Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini confirmed the deal on Twitter on Wednesday. No financial terms have been released.

  • Endeavor Group, the company behind the Miss Universe contest, has nominated Elon Musk to join its board as it plans to go public

    Endeavor has nominated Elon Musk to join its board of directors, citing the Tesla CEO's experience of growing companies and serving on boards.

  • COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy drops, interest in getting inoculated grows in U.S., surveys show

    The number of Americans who say they won't or are reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to shrink while the share who say they are excited to get the vaccine is rising, new surveys from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the U.S. Census Bureau show. In KFF's latest monthly poll, about 61 percent of U.S. adults said they have either gotten their first dose already or are eager to get the shot, up from 47 percent in January. An estimated 70-90 percent of the U.S. population will need to be immune for the pandemic to be under control. There was an especially sharp rise in the percentage of Black Americans who said they want to get vaccinated, now 55 percent, versus 61 percent of Latinos and 64 percent of white people, KFF found. Overall, 20 percent of respondents said they won't get vaccinated at all or only if required by work or school, and Republicans (29 percent) and white evangelical Christians (28 percent) were still overrepresented in that group. Another 46 percent of Republicans said they have or will get vaccinated, versus 79 percent of Democrats. (Kaiser Family Foundation) The large survey from the Census Bureau, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and National Center for Health Statistics found 17 percent of adults opposed or hesitant to get vaccinated, from 22 percent in January, but the decline was entirely among people formerly on the fence shifting to the pro-vaccination camp, The Wall Street Journal notes. That survey found Black Americans the most likely to say they probably or definitely won't get vaccinated, but the hesitation has shrunk from 13 percentage points more likely than white Americans to eschew vaccinations in January to just 5 points in March. The Census survey is based responses from 80,000 adults from March 3 and March 15. Kaiser Family Foundation interviewed 1,862 adults from March 15 to March 22 for its survey, and the margin of sampling error for the entire sample is ± 3 percentage points. More stories from theweek.comThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe case for trailer parks

  • Swiss robots use UV light to zap viruses aboard passenger planes

    A robot armed with virus-killing ultraviolet light is being tested on Swiss airplanes, yet another idea aiming to restore passenger confidence and spare the travel industry more pandemic pain. UVeya, a Swiss start-up, is conducting the trials of the robots with Dubai-based airport services company Dnata inside Embraer jets from Helvetic Airways, a charter airline owned by Swiss billionaire Martin Ebner. Aircraft makers still must certify the devices and are studying the impact their UV light may have on interior upholstery, which could fade after many disinfections, UVeya co-founder Jodoc Elmiger said.

  • A church barred a woman from winning a fishing trip because the pastor wanted to avoid a 'false accusations'

    A pastor said "living in the days of sexual scandals and accusations," he avoids positions that could lead to false accusations, which are rare.

  • Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, move into first in East

    Admittedly down in the doldrums, the Brooklyn Nets were behind by 18 points in less than five minutes. Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the East. The Nets put together the pivotal run without him, scoring 12 straight midway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead.

  • The Matt Gaetz case now involves a missing FBI agent last seen in Iran

    When Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) father received a message that referred to a Justice Department investigation into his son and asked for help funding the search for Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who went missing in Iran 14 years ago, he thought the request was suspicious and went to the FBI, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, The New York Times reported that in the waning months of the Trump administration, the DOJ launched an investigation into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Gaetz, who denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes, released a statement saying his family had been targeted by extortionists, and his father wore a wire at the insistence of the FBI. People familiar with the matter told the Post that Gaetz's wealthy father, Don Gaetz, received a text message and document from two men who said if he gave them money to help with the search for Levinson, Matt Gaetz would be seen as a hero and his legal troubles would likely go away. Levinson disappeared from Iran's Kish Island in 2007 while trying to get information on the country's nuclear program, and was last seen alive in a 2010 hostage video. His family has said the U.S. government told them they believe Levinson is dead. When Don Gaetz received these messages, the DOJ investigation into his son was not known publicly. It isn't clear how the men learned about the investigation, and they do not appear to have any direct connection with the investigation. People with knowledge of the matter told the Post it will be hard to prove this was an extortion attempt because the men did not threaten to expose Gaetz's DOJ investigation if the family did not give them money. Matt Gaetz appeared on Fox News Tuesday night and accused a lawyer named David McGee of being involved in this effort. McGee has represented the Levinson family for years, and on Tuesday night he said Don Gaetz called him and they had a "pleasant conversation" about "the trouble his son was in." McGee denied being involved in any extortion attempt, and his law firm on Wednesday called the allegation "false and defamatory." More stories from theweek.comThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe case for trailer parks

  • A judge ordered Lil Nas X's 'Satan shoe' maker to halt all orders, but they've reportedly already started shipping and the rapper is hosting a giveaway for the 666th pair

    MSCHF sold out all available pairs of the shoes in less than a minute on Monday, and Lil Nas X is having a giveaway for the 666th pair.

  • A mysterious brain disorder that causes hallucinations and tooth-shattering has infected dozens of Canadians, and experts aren't sure why

    Researchers believe five people died among the 43 Canadians who have developed a brain disorder that causes hallucinations, memory loss, and spasms.

  • NFTs are all the rage. One Raleigh startup is helping businesses take advantage of them.

    The business uses of NFTs, and the underlying blockchain technology that ensures them, is just starting to be realized.

  • Matt Gaetz said he's talked to every conservative network about a post-Congress gig, but Fox News denied his claims, saying it had 'no interest in hiring him'

    No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms and we have no interest in hiring him," Fox said.