Investors in Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from five years ago are still down 51%, even after 8.7% gain this past week

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example, after five long years the Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) share price is a whole 51% lower. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 49% over the last twelve months. On the other hand the share price has bounced 8.7% over the last week.

While the stock has risen 8.7% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Coeur Mining isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Coeur Mining saw its revenue increase by 7.5% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The share price, meanwhile, has fallen 9% compounded, over five years. That suggests the market is disappointed with the current growth rate. That could lead to an opportunity if the company is going to become profitable sooner rather than later.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Coeur Mining in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.5% in the twelve months, Coeur Mining shareholders did even worse, losing 49%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Coeur Mining has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

