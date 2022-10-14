Investors in Coles Group (ASX:COL) have made a return of 23% over the past three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 12% in that time. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 11% in three years isn't amazing.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years of share price growth, Coles Group actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 0.9% per year.

The comparison of the modestly falling earnings per share, and the relatively resilient share price, suggests the market is less cautious about the stock, these days. Having said that, if the EPS falls continue we'd be surprised to see a sustained increase in share price.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Coles Group the TSR over the last 3 years was 23%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Coles Group shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends, their trailing twelve month loss of 2.3% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around -6.2%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over three years. It's possible that the recent share price decline has more to do with the negative broader market returns than any company specific development. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Coles Group you should be aware of.

Coles Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

