Investors in ComfortDelGro (SGX:C52) have unfortunately lost 42% over the last three years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52) shareholders, since the share price is down 48% in the last three years, falling well short of the market decline of around 1.7%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 11% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

See our latest analysis for ComfortDelGro

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years that the share price fell, ComfortDelGro's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 20% each year. The 20% average annual share price decline is remarkably close to the EPS decline. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time, despite the disappointment. In this case, it seems that the EPS is guiding the share price.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for ComfortDelGro the TSR over the last 3 years was -42%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in ComfortDelGro had a tough year, with a total loss of 6.2% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 5.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ComfortDelGro you should know about.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 42-day prison sentence sought for SC lawyer charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence Charleston-area lawyer David Johnston to prison, saying in a memo that his “status as a practicing attorney on Jan. 6 is a particularly aggravating feature of this case.”

  • Charter's Network Upgrade Impressive, While Capex Likely To Hurt FCF & Buybacks, Analysts Say

    RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral reiterated Outperform on Charter Communications, Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) and reduced the price target from $480 to $460. Charter's investor meeting provided an attractive outlook for its network evolution, footprint expansion, converged go-to-market strategy, and efforts around improving the customer experience. The target cost to upgrade the network and penetration of early rural builds impressed the analyst. However, the impact on broadband subscriber growth and ARP

  • Investing in Ascent Bridge (SGX:AWG) five years ago would have delivered you a 20% gain

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even in a market-beating portfolio, some stocks...

  • Forbes ranks El Paso food bank as nation's 73rd largest charity

    El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is among 11 food banks to make Forbes Magazine's 24th annual list of the nation's top 100 charities.

  • United Nations Taps Stellar Blockchain to Aid War-Impacted Ukrainians

    The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is&nbsp;working with Stellar Development Foundation to send USDC stablecoins across the Stellar blockchain to Ukrainians impacted by the ongoing Russian invasion. "The Hash" panel discusses the crypto for social good use case in times of conflict.

  • 2023 Ram 2500 HD Rebel: Same As Its Never Been

    Ram Ports The Rebel Package Over To Its Heavy Duty Line

  • Asian Equities Knocked Down by Hawkish Rate Views: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks dropped Friday after hawkish signals from central banks sparked a rout in European and US equities. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapA benchmark of the region’s shares headed for the biggest weekly drop since mid-October, led by intere

  • Here’s Why the Dow Dropped Nearly 800 Points on Thursday, Its Worst Day Since September

    Stocks took a major hit on Thursday after a recent report showed retail sales slowed in November.

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact, as a sign that recession might be on the horizon, November retail-sales data showed the biggest drop in over a year. The immediate result was a sudden drop in stocks across the board, but the unintended consequence may

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    What to make of the markets today? The CPI numbers came in on Tuesday, and were better than expected; that is, inflation remains high, but the rate of increase appears to be cooling off. The annualized CPI rate for November registered 7.1%, compared to the 7.3% forecast, and markets spiked on the news. And then they slipped back today, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point, as expected, but also signaled it would have to take rates higher through next year. F

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer

    Looking for a large passive income stream? This energy stock provides it without the risks associated with oil prices.

  • FTX spox O'Leary says he called SBF and demanded, 'Where is the money, Sam?'

    FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary described a confrontation he had with Sam Bankman-Fried after FTX's collapse, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday.

  • Changpeng Zhao Won't Rescue Binance by Selling out Crypto Self-Custody

    In the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, many are justifiably concerned about the solvency of crypto exchanges. Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent bucket shop may have been an outlier – court documents filed earlier this week by U.S. authorities allege that some $8 billion in FTX customer deposits were transferred to and lost by SBF’s “hedge fund” Alameda Research. Binance, the industry leading centralized crypto exchange, in particular has seen a significant drawdown in funds.

  • These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

    The S&P 500 index has declined 16% so far in 2022, yet the index's dividend yield is still only a meager 1.6%. This simply isn't going to be enough to please income investors. This raises the question: What can yield-oriented investors do?

  • 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    These three companies are changing the world, one industry at a time. You should consider buying them now and then watching their success for two decades and more.

  • This Surprisingly Undervalued Tech Stock Is a Buy Before the End of 2022

    Down 34% year to date (as of Dec. 14), Google's parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is no exception. There's no telling how Alphabet's stock may perform in the near future, but at current price levels, its long-term potential makes it a buy heading into 2023. There is no question that Google advertising is Alphabet's money maker.

  • Binance sees $3.6 billion in outflows in a week as customers pull funds from the exchange - but CEO Changpeng Zhao says its 'business as usual'

    CZ's crypto exchange has seen billions of dollars in outflows over the last several days as the collapse of FTX continues to rattle the crypto sector.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • Binance intentionally put rival crypto exchange FTX out of business, Kevin O'Leary has testified

    "Binance is a massive unregulated global monopoly now, and they put FTX out of business," former FTX spokesman Kevin O'Leary told a Senate committee hearing.