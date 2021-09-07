Investors and company directors face £600m annual tax raid under social care plan

Boris Johnson takes a drink during a press conference inside Downing Street - Toby Melville/AFP

Investors and company directors face a £600 million annual tax raid as part of Boris Johnson’s plans to fund his social care reforms.

In order to fund the costs of the Prime Minister’s £12-billion-a-year programme, the Government will, from April next year, hike the rates of dividend tax by 1.25 percentage points, in line with national insurance contributions.

While the hike in NI had been widely anticipated, the change to dividend rates has caught many tax experts and business leaders by surprise.

It has been widely interpreted as an attempt to spread the burden of the social care reforms, following accusations of unfairness over raising NI rather than income tax.

A command paper published on Tuesday estimated that the dividend tax hike will raise £1.8 billion over three years, which when combined with NI will see the Treasury rake in £36 billion more in tax receipts.

Dividends are taxed based on income tax rate, and are often used by directors of limited companies, freelancers and contractors to pay themselves.

They often pay themselves a small salary up to the national insurance threshold and then take dividend payments from company profits, which is favourable as those on larger salaries are taxed less than income tax.

The change is designed to ensure that people who fund their income through investments would make the same contribution as salaried workers and the self-employed.

It means that from April 2022, basic rate taxpayers will now pay 8.75 per cent tax on dividends, up from 7.5 per cent, higher rate payers will pay 33.75 per cent, up from 32.5 per cent, while additional rate payers will pay 39.35 per cent up from 38.1 per cent.

The Government said it expects the hike to see basic rate taxpayers contributing £150 more a year in 2022/23, while higher rate taxpayers would pay on average £403 more.

More than 70 per cent of the revenue is expected to come from higher and additional rate payers during this period, it claimed.

However, everyday investors will largely be unaffected as shares held in ISAs are not subject to dividend tax and there is a £2,000 tax-free allowance on top of the £12,570 personal allowance.

Commenting on Tuesday night, Lord Bilimoria, the president of the Confederation of British Industry, said: “This is out of the blue so investors, savers and businesses will need time to consider the full implications.

“Such investment plays a critical role in supporting businesses and enabling growth across the whole economy.”

Laura Suter of AJ Bell, the stockbroker, said: “The dividend tax hike looks very much like a last-minute policy addition positioned as spreading the pain of tax increases across society. Investors and the self-employed will collectively pay £600 million more in tax as a result of the move.

"However, it will be felt the most by company directors, including the self-employed and contractors, who pay themselves via company dividends in addition to salary.”