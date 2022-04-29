Investors in Computershare (ASX:CPU) have made a respectable return of 84% over the past year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) share price is up 79% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 4.8% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! It is also impressive that the stock is up 36% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

See our latest analysis for Computershare

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Computershare was able to grow EPS by 6.7% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 79% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock. The fairly generous P/E ratio of 52.04 also points to this optimism.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Computershare's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Computershare the TSR over the last 1 year was 84%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Computershare shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 84% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 14% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Computershare better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Computershare that you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

