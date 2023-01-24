Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Del Monte Pacific Limited (SGX:D03)

There wouldn't be many who think Del Monte Pacific Limited's (SGX:D03) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.1x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Singapore is similar at about 11x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Del Monte Pacific's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Is There Some Growth For Del Monte Pacific?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Del Monte Pacific's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 33%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the one analyst covering the company suggest earnings growth will be highly resilient over the next year growing by 110%. With the rest of the market predicted to shrink by 3.0%, that would be a fantastic result.

With this information, we find it odd that Del Monte Pacific is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It looks like most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve positive future growth in the face of a shrinking broader market.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Del Monte Pacific's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook against a shaky market isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. Perhaps there is some hesitation about the company's ability to keep swimming against the current of the broader market turmoil. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the company's current prospects should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 4 warning signs for Del Monte Pacific (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Del Monte Pacific, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

