Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For KAP Industrial Holdings Limited (JSE:KAP)

When close to half the companies in South Africa have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 9x, you may consider KAP Industrial Holdings Limited (JSE:KAP) as an attractive investment with its 6x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for KAP Industrial Holdings as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as KAP Industrial Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 60% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 71% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 4.4% each year during the coming three years according to the two analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 5.9% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it odd that KAP Industrial Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From KAP Industrial Holdings' P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that KAP Industrial Holdings currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for KAP Industrial Holdings that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than KAP Industrial Holdings. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

