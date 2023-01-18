Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Scientex Berhad (KLSE:SCIENTX)

There wouldn't be many who think Scientex Berhad's (KLSE:SCIENTX) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.4x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Malaysia is similar at about 13x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Scientex Berhad could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

Scientex Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 11%. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 13% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 12% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.5% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Scientex Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Scientex Berhad's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Scientex Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Scientex Berhad that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Scientex Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

