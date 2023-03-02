Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For Sime Darby Property Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPROP)

Sime Darby Property Berhad's (KLSE:SIMEPROP) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.6x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 26x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Sime Darby Property Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Sime Darby Property Berhad?

Sime Darby Property Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 129%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 47% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 8.7% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 8.8% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Sime Darby Property Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Sime Darby Property Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Sime Darby Property Berhad, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

