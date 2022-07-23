Investors Could Be Concerned With 29Metals' (ASX:29M) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at 29Metals (ASX:29M), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for 29Metals:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = AU$104m ÷ (AU$1.3b - AU$200m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, 29Metals has an ROCE of 9.3%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.8%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for 29Metals compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering 29Metals here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at 29Metals doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 23% over the last one year. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for 29Metals in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 38% over the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Like most companies, 29Metals does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

