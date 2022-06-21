Investors Could Be Concerned With Adbri's (ASX:ABC) Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Adbri (ASX:ABC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Adbri, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = AU$130m ÷ (AU$2.3b - AU$230m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Adbri has an ROCE of 6.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 8.0%.

See our latest analysis for Adbri

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Adbri compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Adbri here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Adbri, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 14%, but since then they've fallen to 6.3%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Adbri's ROCE

In summary, Adbri is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 50% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Adbri does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Adbri that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Storm in a teacup? WeChat bans account for flipping NFTs

    The ban comes as Chinese companies seek to comply with Beijing’s diktat against speculative activity in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). See related article: China’s diktat against NFT flipping spawns an ingenious industry Fast facts WeChat banned the official account of a Chinese NFT platform for “business activities related to secondary trading of digital collectibles or cryptocurrency.” […]

  • Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO)

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is...

  • Babel Finance says liquidity pressure eased with new debt agreements

    Hong Kong-based Babel Finance announced on Monday it has reached “preliminary agreements” on debt repayments to counterparties following a redemption and withdrawal freeze instituted last Friday. See related article: Contagion risk from Three Arrows Capital weighs on Bitcoin, crypto Fast facts A preliminary restructuring of the debt repayment period has “eased” the company’s short-term liquidity […]

  • Singapore Pushes Latest Laws to Regulate Online Content

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore is joining global peers in proposing laws that will grant regulators the power to order social media services to remove or block online content deemed harmful especially to youths.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushb

  • Retail Intel: Ross to Open New Texas Store, eBay to Close GittiGidiyor Marketplace in Turkey + More News

    FN covers all the retail moves by global chains and brands, as well as independent mom-and-pop businesses, openings, closings and more.

  • Yellen says gasoline tax holiday worth considering as anti-inflation tool

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that a gasoline tax holiday should be considered as a way to address inflation, even if it is "not perfect" and may not result in all of the reduction passed on to consumers. Yellen, speaking to reporters after meetings with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto, said that research suggested that there was likely a higher pass-through rate for cutting higher state fuel taxes than the generally lower federal taxes of 18.4 cents a gallon for gasoline and 24.4 cents for diesel. "I think the research suggests that there's reasonably high pass-through when the state does it to prices at the pump, not full, but reasonably high," Yellen said.

  • Asian shares rise as investors pause after selloff

    Asian stocks and U.S. share futures turned higher on Tuesday as the market took stock after a recent steep selloff, but concerns remain that aggressive central bank rate hikes to curtail inflation could spark a global recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.85% in early trading, edging up from a more than five-week low hit the previous day. Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.16%, and Nasdaq and S&P500 e-mini share futures each rose nearly 1.5%.

  • Asia’s Shortage of Empty Containers May Worsen on Rotterdam Jam

    (Bloomberg) -- Empty container boxes crucial for Asia’s exporters are getting stuck in the port of Rotterdam as a growing backlog of undelivered goods at Europe’s export hub forces ocean carriers to prioritize shipments of filled boxes.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the

  • Black-owned firm launches loan program for startups

    A Black-owned venture capital firm, Black Pearl Global Investments, launched a micro loan program for local start-up companies.

  • US Sanctions Boosting China's Chipmaking Industry

    China's semiconductor industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world. And part of the reason is the U.S. sanctions on local champions including Huawei Technologies Co.&nbsp;and Hikvision. Debby Wu reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Thousands of Ecuador indigenous protesters march on capital

    Thousands of indigenous demonstrators marched through Ecuador's capital on Monday urging President Guillermo Lasso to agree to demands for economic and social support, the latest in a series of protests that have injured dozens and disrupted the economy. Amid a surge in the cost of living, the protests began last Monday with a list of 10 demands, including a fuel price cut, preventing further expansion of Ecuador's oil and mining industry, and more time for small and medium-sized farms to pay off debt. Lasso has called for dialogue and announced plans to help vulnerable sectors of society.

  • Dua Lipa Looks Rich in a Money-Print Top and Biker Shorts

    The pop star was spotted wearing a sheer set decorated with a hundred dollar bill on a night out in London.

  • Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Josh Emmett after UFC on ESPN 37 win?

    See who Josh Emmett should fight next after his victory over Calvin Kattar in the UFC on ESPN 37 headliner.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish on

    Legendary investor Warren Buffet has been active over the past few months, surprising Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) followers with his significant stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), initiating new positions in names like Citigroup (NYSE: C) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A), and significantly increasing positions like Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWON.A) (NASDAQ: FWON.K) and Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND). At first glance, Floor & Decor, trading at 23 times earnings, may not look like your textbook Buffett stock, but it's the one I am most bullish on today.

  • The Housing Market Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks.

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • 3 Chip Stocks Worth a Bet for Long-Term Gains

    Through all of the gloom and doom in 2022, there are still positives for these semiconductor stocks - shares trade at much more reasonable valuation levels, and earnings are forecasted to grow substantially.

  • 4 Sensational Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years (or Less)

    Since hitting their respective all-time highs, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-driven Nasdaq Composite have tumbled as much as 18%, 23%, and 33%. Although bear markets can tug on investors' emotions and test their resolve, they're historically the ideal time to put your money to work. Over time, every notable crash, correction, and bear market has eventually been wiped away by a bull market.

  • This Telltale Bear Market Signal for Stocks Has Never Been Wrong

    There's no denying that it's been an uphill climb for Wall Street and investors since the year began. Since the three major U.S. indexes hit their all-time closing highs between mid-November and early January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), have respectively tumbled by 19%, 24%, and 34%, as of June 16. More importantly, it firmly places the Nasdaq and S&P 500 in a bear market.

  • The US economy will grind to a halt in the 2nd half of 2023 and the following year won't be much better, BofA says as it slashes its growth forecast

    "Our worst fears around the Fed have been confirmed: they fell way behind the curve and are now playing a dangerous game of catch up," the bank said.

  • Cathie Wood warns the Fed are ignoring dangerous signals as it plows ahead with draconian rate hikes

    The founder of ARK Invest, Wall Street's best-known tech sector evangelist, warns leading economic indicators are flashing red.