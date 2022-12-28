Investors Could Be Concerned With bet-at-home.com's (ETR:ACX) Returns On Capital

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. Having said that, after a brief look, bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on bet-at-home.com is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = €4.7m ÷ (€57m - €29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, bet-at-home.com has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 4.4% generated by the Hospitality industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for bet-at-home.com compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for bet-at-home.com.

So How Is bet-at-home.com's ROCE Trending?

In terms of bet-at-home.com's historical ROCE trend, it isn't fantastic. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 59% five years ago but has since fallen to 17%. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 59% over that same period. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

On a side note, bet-at-home.com's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 51% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

The Bottom Line On bet-at-home.com's ROCE

To see bet-at-home.com reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. Unsurprisingly then, the stock has dived 93% over the last five years, so investors are recognizing these changes and don't like the company's prospects. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for bet-at-home.com (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

