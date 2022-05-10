Investors Could Be Concerned With Cactus' (NYSE:WHD) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Cactus (NYSE:WHD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Cactus is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$95m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$102m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Cactus has an ROCE of 10%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 5.0% generated by the Energy Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cactus compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Cactus Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Cactus doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Cactus has decreased its current liabilities to 10.0% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

Our Take On Cactus' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Cactus. Furthermore the stock has climbed 33% over the last three years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Cactus does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Cactus that you might be interested in.

