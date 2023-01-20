Investors Could Be Concerned With CEWE Stiftung KGaA's (ETR:CWC) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at CEWE Stiftung KGaA (ETR:CWC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for CEWE Stiftung KGaA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = €70m ÷ (€528m - €145m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, CEWE Stiftung KGaA has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.0% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CEWE Stiftung KGaA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for CEWE Stiftung KGaA.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at CEWE Stiftung KGaA doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 23% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that CEWE Stiftung KGaA is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 20% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

