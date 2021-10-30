Investors Could Be Concerned With DP Eurasia's (LON:DPEU) Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on DP Eurasia is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = ₺50m ÷ (₺904m - ₺531m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, DP Eurasia has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 8.9% it's much better.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DP Eurasia compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From DP Eurasia's ROCE Trend?

In terms of DP Eurasia's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 20%, but since then they've fallen to 13%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, DP Eurasia's current liabilities are still rather high at 59% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for DP Eurasia in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 19% in the last three years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Like most companies, DP Eurasia does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

