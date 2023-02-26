Investors Could Be Concerned With Five Below's (NASDAQ:FIVE) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Five Below, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$307m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$640m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Thus, Five Below has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Five Below compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Five Below.

So How Is Five Below's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Five Below doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 30%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Five Below is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 202% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Five Below (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

