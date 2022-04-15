Investors Could Be Concerned With Highway Holdings' (NASDAQ:HIHO) Returns On Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. Having said that, after a brief look, Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Highway Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0067 = US$74k ÷ (US$15m - US$4.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Highway Holdings has an ROCE of 0.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Highway Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Highway Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Highway Holdings' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Highway Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 6.6%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Highway Holdings to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Highway Holdings' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 15% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

