Investors Could Be Concerned With Hubbell's (NYSE:HUBB) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hubbell:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$571m ÷ (US$5.2b - US$962m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Hubbell has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electrical industry average of 9.6% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hubbell compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hubbell.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Hubbell doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 14% from 18% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Hubbell is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Furthermore the stock has climbed 85% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

