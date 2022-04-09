Investors Could Be Concerned With Ingevity's (NYSE:NGVT) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Ingevity, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$307m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$269m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Ingevity has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Chemicals industry.

In the above chart we have measured Ingevity's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Ingevity.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Ingevity, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 23%, but since then they've fallen to 14%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Ingevity. In light of this, the stock has only gained 4.9% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Like most companies, Ingevity does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

