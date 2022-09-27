Investors Could Be Concerned With Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Intel, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = US$13b ÷ (US$170b - US$27b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Intel has an ROCE of 8.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Intel's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Intel here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Intel Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Intel doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 17% over the last five years. However it looks like Intel might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Intel's ROCE

In summary, Intel is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 21% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Intel has the makings of a multi-bagger.

