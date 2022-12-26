Investors Could Be Concerned With Kimberly-Clark's (NYSE:KMB) Returns On Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after we looked into Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kimberly-Clark is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$18b - US$7.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Kimberly-Clark has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Household Products industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kimberly-Clark compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kimberly-Clark here for free.

What Can We Tell From Kimberly-Clark's ROCE Trend?

There is reason to be cautious about Kimberly-Clark, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 35%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Kimberly-Clark becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a side note, Kimberly-Clark's current liabilities are still rather high at 40% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 34% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Kimberly-Clark and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

