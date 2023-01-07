Investors Could Be Concerned With MicroCloud Hologram's (NASDAQ:HOLO) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for MicroCloud Hologram, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = CN¥66m ÷ (CN¥492m - CN¥94m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, MicroCloud Hologram has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Software industry average of 10% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for MicroCloud Hologram's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of MicroCloud Hologram, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at MicroCloud Hologram doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 53% over the last two years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, MicroCloud Hologram has decreased its current liabilities to 19% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On MicroCloud Hologram's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for MicroCloud Hologram. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 54% over the last year, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

