Investors Could Be Concerned With Oil-Dri Corporation of America's (NYSE:ODC) Returns On Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. Having said that, after a brief look, Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Oil-Dri Corporation of America:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = US$6.4m ÷ (US$247m - US$39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

Thus, Oil-Dri Corporation of America has an ROCE of 3.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Household Products industry average of 17%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Oil-Dri Corporation of America's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Oil-Dri Corporation of America's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about Oil-Dri Corporation of America, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 6.2% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Oil-Dri Corporation of America becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 11% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Oil-Dri Corporation of America (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

