Investors Could Be Concerned With Pebble Group's (LON:PEBB) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Pebble Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = UK£7.5m ÷ (UK£113m - UK£36m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Pebble Group has an ROCE of 9.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.1% average generated by the Media industry.

In the above chart we have measured Pebble Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pebble Group here for free.

So How Is Pebble Group's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Pebble Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.7% from 14% three years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Pebble Group's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Pebble Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 96% over the last year. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

