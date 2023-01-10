Investors Could Be Concerned With Sephaku Holdings' (JSE:SEP) Returns On Capital

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after we looked into Sephaku Holdings (JSE:SEP), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sephaku Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = R45m ÷ (R1.5b - R143m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Sephaku Holdings has an ROCE of 3.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 18%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Sephaku Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Sephaku Holdings' ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Sephaku Holdings, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 6.4% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Sephaku Holdings to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Sephaku Holdings' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Sephaku Holdings is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 60% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Sephaku Holdings (including 1 which is significant) .

While Sephaku Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

