Investors Could Be Concerned With Silicom's (NASDAQ:SILC) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Silicom:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$14m ÷ (US$242m - US$68m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Silicom has an ROCE of 8.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.7% average generated by the Communications industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Silicom compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Silicom here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Silicom Tell Us?

In terms of Silicom's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 28%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 8.2%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Silicom in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 51% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

