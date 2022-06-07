Investors Could Be Concerned With Southern's (NYSE:SO) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Southern (NYSE:SO) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Southern, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = US$3.9b ÷ (US$129b - US$10b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Southern has an ROCE of 3.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.8%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Southern compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Southern's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Southern, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.3% from 5.1% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Southern is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Furthermore the stock has climbed 85% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Southern does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are potentially serious...

