Investors Could Be Concerned With Spritzer Bhd's (KLSE:SPRITZER) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Spritzer Bhd (KLSE:SPRITZER) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Spritzer Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = RM37m ÷ (RM583m - RM89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Spritzer Bhd has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Beverage industry average of 17%.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Spritzer Bhd doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.7% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Spritzer Bhd's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Spritzer Bhd in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, total returns to shareholders over the last five years have been flat, which could indicate these growth trends potentially aren't accounted for yet by investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

If you'd like to know more about Spritzer Bhd, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

