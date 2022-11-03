Investors Could Be Concerned With Sunway Berhad's (KLSE:SUNWAY) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Sunway Berhad (KLSE:SUNWAY) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sunway Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = RM421m ÷ (RM26b - RM7.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Sunway Berhad has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Industrials industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Sunway Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Sunway Berhad.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Sunway Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 5.0%, but since then they've fallen to 2.2%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Sunway Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 27% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Sunway Berhad. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 9.4% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

