Investors Could Be Concerned With Taylor Wimpey's (LON:TW.) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW.) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Taylor Wimpey, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = UK£822m ÷ (UK£6.2b - UK£1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Taylor Wimpey has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Durables industry average of 11% it's much better.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Taylor Wimpey's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Taylor Wimpey Tell Us?

In terms of Taylor Wimpey's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 21% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Taylor Wimpey's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Taylor Wimpey is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 10% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Taylor Wimpey you'll probably want to know about.

While Taylor Wimpey isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

