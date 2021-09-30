Investors Could Be Concerned With Tootsie Roll Industries' (NYSE:TR) Returns On Capital

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. On that note, looking into Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tootsie Roll Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$76m ÷ (US$995m - US$76m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Tootsie Roll Industries has an ROCE of 8.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 9.5%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tootsie Roll Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Tootsie Roll Industries' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Tootsie Roll Industries' ROCE Trend?

There is reason to be cautious about Tootsie Roll Industries, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 11% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Tootsie Roll Industries to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Tootsie Roll Industries is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 5.9% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

