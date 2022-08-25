Investors Could Be Concerned With Topicus.com's (CVE:TOI) Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Topicus.com (CVE:TOI), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Topicus.com is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = €116m ÷ (€1.3b - €545m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Topicus.com has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Software industry average of 6.6% it's much better.

See our latest analysis for Topicus.com

roce
roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Topicus.com, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Topicus.com's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Topicus.com's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around three years ago the returns on capital were 19%, but since then they've fallen to 15%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Topicus.com's current liabilities are still rather high at 42% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On Topicus.com's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Topicus.com is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 38% over the last year, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you're still interested in Topicus.com it's worth checking out our FREE intrinsic value approximation to see if it's trading at an attractive price in other respects.

While Topicus.com isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

