Investors Could Be Concerned With TrueBlue's (NYSE:TBI) Returns On Capital

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after glancing at the trends within TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for TrueBlue, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$39m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$275m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, TrueBlue has an ROCE of 5.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TrueBlue compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From TrueBlue's ROCE Trend?

There is reason to be cautious about TrueBlue, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 12% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on TrueBlue becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On TrueBlue's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that TrueBlue is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 23% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

