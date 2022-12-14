Investors Could Be Concerned With Young's Brewery's (LON:YNGA) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Young's Brewery (LON:YNGA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Young's Brewery:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = UK£52m ÷ (UK£1.1b - UK£84m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Young's Brewery has an ROCE of 5.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Hospitality industry average of 6.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Young's Brewery's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Young's Brewery here for free.

So How Is Young's Brewery's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Young's Brewery doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.3% from 7.0% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Young's Brewery is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 20% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Young's Brewery you'll probably want to know about.

