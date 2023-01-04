Investors with the courage to be bullish this year can make significant returns with this stock

gold and silver bars

Few companies have successfully avoided the major global challenges of recent years. Problems such as Covid, extreme inflation and rapidly rising interest rates have prompted significant difficulties for a whole host of businesses across a range of sectors.

While it may seem as though there is a never-ending conveyor belt of challenges that will negatively affect stock prices in perpetuity, today’s global problems will ultimately ease to usher in much improved operating conditions.

When this will take place is clearly a known unknown. But investors who have the courage to pivot from a bearish mindset to a more bullish outlook are likely to generate significant returns over the coming years.

Mexican gold and silver miner Fresnillo is an example of a company that continues to experience a seemingly unabating range of problems. A fifth wave of Covid over the summer caused further logistical challenges, while a tight labour market has presented severe staffing issues.

Although the firm has generally coped well with these difficulties, high inflation has prompted rising costs at the same time as fast-paced US interest rate increases have acted as a drag on the gold price. Still, the company’s share price has surged 254pc higher since we reiterated our “buy” advice from four years ago in March last year.

It now trades around 2pc higher than at the time of our original recommendation. In Questor’s view, it has far more capital growth to come as recent problems gradually fade and it experiences more ebullient operating conditions.

Indeed, a global economic slowdown may be painful in the short run but is likely to prompt a fall in the rate of inflation as demand for goods and services moderates. Labour tightness is likely to ease as a consequence of worsening economic conditions, while a lower economic growth rate could encourage a more dovish stance among central banks.

In turn, a slowdown in interest rate rises is likely to be beneficial for the gold price as income-producing assets ultimately appear less attractive than previously anticipated.

Already, the prices of precious metals have started to rise in response to relatively dovish comments made recently by the Federal Reserve. And with gold still trading 10pc below its one-year high, there is scope for further gains.

All of this points to improving operating conditions for Fresnillo. Since around 41pc of its revenue is generated from gold production, it also offers investors a degree of defensive appeal as demand for gold generally rises during periods of economic turbulence.

And as this column has previously highlighted, there is a distinct lack of high-quality gold miners in the FTSE 350, which could focus investors' interest on Fresnillo’s shares.

Encouragingly, the firm is making progress in boosting production over the coming years. Its recent news updates have focused on developments at its Juanicipio project, which was constructed in 2021 and is expected to ultimately produce 11.7m ounces of silver and 43.5 thousand ounces of gold per year.

These figures amount to 22pc and 6pc, respectively, of the company’s total silver and gold production from last year.

And according to its latest production update, it was on track to meet guidance for the 2022 financial year. Further information on recent production is expected to be released on Jan 26. Having risen sharply over recent months, Fresnillo’s shares are by no means cheap.

The company trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of around 19. Although this is far higher than many FTSE 100 stocks, Questor believes the firm is worthy of its premium valuation.

Its share price is likely to be relatively volatile as threats such as interest rate rises, high inflation and the much-anticipated global economic slowdown play out. Indeed, those problems are unlikely to dissipate in an orderly manner.

But in this column’s view, the company is well positioned to deliver growing profits owing to its development pipeline, the potential for a rising gold price and the long-awaited end to disruption caused by the pandemic.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: FRES

Share price: 901.6p

