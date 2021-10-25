Investors in Credit Clear (ASX:CCR) have made a return of 13% over the past year

Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 10% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last year. However, its return of 13% does fall short of the market return of, 26%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Credit Clear wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Credit Clear saw its revenue grow by 70%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Let's face it the 13% share price gain in that time is underwhelming compared to the growth. When revenue spikes but the share price doesn't we can't help wondering if the market is missing something. It could be that the stock was previously over-hyped, or that losses are causing concern for the market, but this could be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Credit Clear's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Credit Clear shareholders have gained 13% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 26%. The last three months haven't been great for shareholder returns, since the share price has trailed the market by 11% in the last three months. It might be that investors are more concerned about the business lately due to some fundamental change (or else the share price simply got ahead of itself, previously). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Credit Clear better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Credit Clear that you should be aware of before investing here.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

