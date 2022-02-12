Investors in Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) have unfortunately lost 66% over the last year

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 66%. Cullinan Oncology may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Furthermore, it's down 36% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Cullinan Oncology made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.3% in the last year, Cullinan Oncology shareholders might be miffed that they lost 66%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 36%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Cullinan Oncology you should be aware of.

