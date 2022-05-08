Investors in CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) have unfortunately lost 83% over the last year

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. We wouldn't blame CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 83% in just one year. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. CuriosityStream may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 49% in the last 90 days. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

CuriosityStream wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, CuriosityStream increased its revenue by 80%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 83% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

CuriosityStream shareholders are down 83% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 8.4%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 49%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for CuriosityStream that you should be aware of before investing here.

