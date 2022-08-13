Investors in Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from five years ago are still down 87%, even after 15% gain this past week

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 30% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been stomach churning. Five years have seen the share price descend precipitously, down a full 87%. While the recent increase might be a green shoot, we're certainly hesitant to rejoice. The million dollar question is whether the company can justify a long term recovery. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

The recent uptick of 15% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Curis wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, Curis grew its revenue at 2.6% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. It's not so sure that share price crash of 13% per year is completely deserved, but the market is doubtless disappointed. While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. We'd recommend focussing any further research on the likelihood of profitability in the foreseeable future, given the muted revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on Curis' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Curis shareholders are down 85% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 8.8%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 13% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Curis better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Curis has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

