Investors in Daimler Truck Holding (ETR:DTG) have unfortunately lost 10% over the last year

Daimler Truck Holding AG (ETR:DTG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last quarter. But that wasn't enough to see the company deliver market-beating returns over the year. Indeed, shareholders received returns of 10% whereas the market is down , returning (-10%) over the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Daimler Truck Holding reported an EPS drop of 14% for the last year. The share price fall of 10% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

A Different Perspective

Daimler Truck Holding shareholders are down 10% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 9.4%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 15%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Daimler Truck Holding that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

