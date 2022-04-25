Investors in the dark on China industrial transport as data curbs bite

Gavin Maguire, Muyu Xu and Xie Yu
·4 min read

By Gavin Maguire, Muyu Xu and Xie Yu

(Reuters) - A wave of COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai presents the biggest test yet for investors, trading companies and logistics managers trying to follow China's economy after the government restricted firms from releasing real-time data.

As China's most populous city struggles to emerge from weeks of crippling coronavirus curbs, companies can no longer see how goods are moving in and out of the key port as a result of a recent data law that cracked down on data sharing.

Industrial barometers from crude oil inventories at import terminals to high-frequency container throughput at ports were widely available previously, offering a real-time window on the world's second-biggest economy unhampered by the delays and possible distortions of official economic data.

But since China’s Personal Information Protection Law went into effect in November, crucial sources of information about the world's biggest exporting nation have gone dark.

Shipping companies and brokers have resorted to less accurate satellite-based tracking to monitor port delays. Traffic data to gauge truck shipping and commerce is no longer available. Traders track port activity by phone calls or even hand-counting ships.

That lack of visibility will affect every other link in China's globe-spanning supply chains as work gradually resumes, the flow of goods picks up and shippers seek to clear traffic jams off China's east coast.

"We are no longer able to obtain some of the high-frequency data, like daily cargo turnover at ports, railway and air traffic passenger data," said Dong Chen, head of Asia macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management.

"Some of the data became monthly basis only," Chen said. "We just have to deal with what it is."

The Cyberspace Administration of China and the Ministry of Transport did not respond to requests for comment on the impacts of the data law.

Container, oil tanker & dry bulk vessels crowd off China’s coast https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/lbpgnynbnvq/ChinaVesselsApr202022.png

IN THE DARK

The data law is the latest in what accountancy PwC calls "one of the most stringent regulatory regimes many multinationals will encounter." The measures limit how domestic and foreign organisations can collect and use data, affecting every company operating in China.

Organisations monitoring industrial or commercial activity in China must comply with strict rules on data classification, storage, cross-border transfers, transparency and user consent management before they may publish such data to clients.

As a result, some data providers have suspended or ceased publishing data or moved it behind pay walls.

"Everyone is writing and talking about the port congestion in China due to recent wave of COVID, but we cannot find much authentic data to assess the actual situation," said a Beijing-based oil trader.

Two years ago when COVID swept through China at the start of the pandemic, analysts, investors and journalists turned to traffic data by Dutch mapping firm TomTom to see how lockdowns stifled mobility across major cities in the world's most populous country.

Not now. Chinese cities are not available on the company's free international traffic congestion page, which continues to track data for dozens of other locations globally.

"We have made the business decision to discontinue the historical and live traffic feed for Chinese cities through our TomTom Move Portal and Traffic Index website, as Chinese law on the sharing and disclosing of GPS data has been tightened recently," TomTom spokesman Ivo Bokkerink said by email.

TomTom continues to provide data to subscribers in China, he said.

After shipping companies stopped publishing Automatic Identification System (AIS) feeds on ships in Chinese waters, traders and others who track ship movements have used satellite-based positioning data that can be less accurate than ship-to-shore AIS signals.

"I’d say last year we were talking to people a few times per month" to supplement data on supply chain developments, said Ivan Lam, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research. "But the past few weeks it’s been daily."

Others have gone more old school.

"Real-time data-driven decision making is at the heart of what we do for a living these days, especially with supply chain issues stoking inflation fires," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"Now we are reduced to relying on folks to manually count ships outside of Shanghai and Ningbo Ports again at 7 p.m. daily for reference points."

(Reporting by Gavin Maguire in Singapore, Muyu Xu in Beijing and Xie Yu in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Sarah Wu in Taipei; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NABE Survey Shows Wages Rise at a Record 70% of U.S. Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- Wages increased in the first quarter at a record 70% of U.S. firms, a survey of economists by the National Association for Business Economics showed Monday. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Arms, Diplomacy in KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis Feu

  • Iron Ore’s Crash Tests Faith in China’s Stimulus Response

    (Bloomberg) -- The worsening in Chinese demand conditions over the near term has sent iron ore prices into a tailspin, and the outlook for the rest of the year could be just as bleak.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Arms, Diplomacy in KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in D

  • BOJ to keep ultra-low rates, dovish stance as inflation clouds recovery

    The Bank of Japan is set to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Thursday and hold off from major tweaks to its dovish policy guidance, as rising raw material costs force it to focus on underpinning a fragile economic recovery. The BOJ's stubborn commitment to its zero-rate programme puts it at odds with major central banks that are shifting toward tighter monetary policy, although inflation in Japan is expected to creep up towards the central bank's 2% target. In contrast, surging inflation is prodding the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to remove stimulus deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Silver One Continues to Advance Its Past Producing Candelaria Silver Mine, Nevada

    Completes Phase II of Reverse Circulation Drilling and Commences Metallugical Core Drilling Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") announces the completion of Phase II reverse circulation ("RC") drilling (7,500 m) initiated in January, 2022 and commencement of a 1,500-meter metallurgical core drilling program on its Candelaria Project located in western Nevada, USA. The Phas

  • Indonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B

    Global edible oil consumers have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies after Indonesia's surprise palm oil export ban forced buyers to seek alternatives, already in short supply due to adverse weather and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move by the world's biggest palm oil producer to ban exports from Thursday will lift prices of all major edible oils including palm oil, soyoil, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, industry watchers predict. "Indonesia's decision affects not only palm oil availability, but vegetable oils worldwide," James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International, told Reuters.

  • Ambani Scraps $3.2 Billion Deal That Set Up Clash With Bezos

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani abandoned a plan to buy a teetering Indian retailer amid protracted legal challenges from Amazon.com Inc., potentially ending one episode of the broader clash between the two titans to control the country’s billion-people-plus market. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Arms, Diplomacy in KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le

  • Beijing's biggest district begins COVID mass testing

    Beijing kicked off three rounds of COVID-19 testing for all residents of its biggest district Chaoyang on Monday after dozens of cases were reported, prompting people to stock up on food over fears of an eventual strict Shanghai-style lockdown. Authorities in Chaoyang, home to 3.45 million people, late on Sunday ordered residents and those who work there to undergo testing this week as Beijing warned the virus had "stealthily" spread in the city for about a week before being detected. Since Friday, Beijing has reported 47 locally transmitted cases, with Chaoyang accounting for more than half of them.

  • Electric vehicle demand spurs ‘white gold’ rush at California's largest lake

    The U.S. path to a future of electric vehicles runs through lithium-rich Imperial Valley, a region better known for its environmental degradation than as a model for sustainability.

  • Lexus TX three-row SUV coming in about 18 months

    The upcoming Lexus TX would offer more interior room, especially for third-row passengers, than the current RX L. It would be more car-like than the big GX SUV.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    This week, 165 S&P 500 companies, or about a third of the S 500, and nearly half the Dow Jones Industrial Average are scheduled to report earnings.

  • Here's Why Semiconductor Sales Are Booming While the Rest of Tech Slows Down

    Inflation, war, and surging interest rates have pummeled the market of late, especially tech stocks. Despite the dim view of many investors, semiconductor sales are booming right now. Not only that, but based on recent industry commentary, the strength should continue for the next couple of years, despite what the overall economy might do.

  • Oil Sinks Below $100 as China’s Lockdowns Imperil Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed lower at the start of the week on concerns that a spreading Covid-19 outbreak in China will weigh on global demand.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Arms, Diplomacy in KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudWest Texas Intermediate future

  • 10 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Want in Your Corner if the Market Crashes

    During stock market sell-offs, folks often flock to what they deem to be safe stocks to avoid further losses. If you piled into safe stocks during the spring 2020 COVID-19 sell-off, you probably missed out on monster gains from sectors of the economy with more growth. Conversely, if you overbought pandemic winners above energy, industrial, or utility stocks, you missed out on the market-beating performance many names in those sectors have since enjoyed.

  • What Nasdaq Sell-Off? These 2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks Are Near Their All-Time Highs

    Stock market volatility is back. The Nasdaq Composite is down over 5% in April and over 13% year to date. One of the few sectors of the economy that seems less uncertain is, surprisingly, oil and gas.

  • Palm Oil Soars on Indonesia Ban in Risk to Global Food Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil rallied after top producer Indonesia said it will ban all exports of cooking oil, a surprise move that threatens to worsen global food inflation and aggravate volatility in crop markets still reeling from the war. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Arms, Diplomacy in KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French Presi

  • This Warren Buffett Favorite Is Making Record Highs

    Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been a mainstay in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holding company for a long time. The iconic beverage brand is making record highs as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic a more robust business. Sales declined for Coca-Cola in 2020 as restaurants, sports stadiums, and movie theaters were forced to shut their doors to in-person visitors.

  • Battery prices are soaring. So why are electric vehicles doing record sales?

    Electric car companies had a record-breaking start to 2022, despite rising prices. Can the industry keep its momentum?

  • 1 Undeniable Lesson Tesla Shareholders Should Learn From Netflix

    Earnings season is the period of a few weeks during which most companies report quarterly earnings, give updates on the state of the business, and field questions from analysts. For example, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported earnings this week that weren't just disappointing; they're causing many to rethink aspects of the business they took for granted. For Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders, there's a lesson that they ought not overlook.

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Oil slides to near 2-week lows as Shanghai lockdowns stoke demand worries

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices slumped to near two-week lows on Monday, extending losses from last week, as concerns grew that prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and potential U.S. rate hikes would hurt global economic growth and fuel demand. Brent crude futures were down $3.15, or 3.0%, at $103.50 a barrel by 0326 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.01, or 3.0%, to $99.06 a barrel, having skidded earlier to $98.93, the lowest since April 12.