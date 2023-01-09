Investors in Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM) have made a respectable return of 82% over the past year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Deleum Berhad (KLSE:DELEUM) share price is up 74% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 5.6% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 8.2% in three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Deleum Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 131%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 74% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Deleum Berhad, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 9.38.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Deleum Berhad, it has a TSR of 82% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Deleum Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 82% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.4% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Deleum Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Deleum Berhad .

