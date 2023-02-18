Investors demand money back in dot-com boom veteran Dan Wagner’s $2bn Spac deal

Dan Wagner, the chief executive officer of U.K.-based mobile payments company Powa Technologies Ltd., attends the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2015. The three day workshop brings together politicians, company executives and economists to the event held in the Italian lakes. Photographer: Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg via Getty Images - Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A British mobile shopping company founded by dot-com boom veteran Dan Wagner is facing an investor exodus from its planned $2bn float.

Rezolve, an ad-tech “unicorn” founded by Mr Wagner, had been scheduled to list on the US Nasdaq exchange by Friday, but has pushed back the deadline.

The start-up agreed a deal to be acquired by Armada Acquisition Corp in 2021 in a “special purpose acquisition company”, or Spac, deal. The transaction would see Rezolve listed on the stock market in the US.

However, Armada has pushed back the deal by six months, its second such delay, and is facing investor demands to return cash meant to fund the Rezolve takeover.

In a Spac deal, a shell company raises money by listing on the stock market before attempting to merge with a promising company. Armada originally raised $150m, which was placed in a trust.

Earlier this month, it agreed to pay back $116m to investors who have asked to withdraw their money from the deal, according to a US stock market filing, as faith in Spac mergers collapses and tech valuations tumble.

Rezolve's spokesman said the company's listing was "very much on course" for the second quarter of 2023. "Armada has extended the window to reflect this and everything is in line with the business combination agreement," they said.

It now has until August 17 to close the merger.

Dozens of similar deals have unwound after investors ploughed billions into the speculative investment vehicles over the last two years.

Current investors in Rezolve include the Government-backed Future Fund, which was set up during the pandemic to back start-ups. Accounts for Rezolve are currently overdue.

Mr Wagner launched Rezolve in 2016 after his previous ad-tech “unicorn”, PowaTechnologies, filed for administration. Powa at one stage claimed a valuation of $2.7bn.

Mr Wagner, 59, held the mantle of the youngest boss of a UK public company when his then business joined the stock market in 1994. The colourful entrepreneur memorably wore a Donald Duck waistcoat at a photoshoot ahead of taking his company public in the 1990s.

Rezolve offers “instant checkout” tools designed to convert mobile phone app adverts into sales. Its tools can also send targeted deals to potential consumers based on their location or flag offers when they scan an image or QR code.