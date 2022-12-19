Investors in Digi.Com Berhad (KLSE:DIGI) have unfortunately lost 4.4% over the last five years

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term Digi.Com Berhad (KLSE:DIGI) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 21% over a half decade.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Looking back five years, both Digi.Com Berhad's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 15% per year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 5% compound annual share price fall. The relatively muted share price reaction might be because the market expects the business to turn around.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Digi.Com Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was -4.4%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Digi.Com Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 0.9% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 0.9% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Digi.Com Berhad (2 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

