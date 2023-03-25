Investors in DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) have unfortunately lost 37% over the last year

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) share price up 16% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 37% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year DMC Global grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

DMC Global managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that DMC Global shareholders are down 37% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 13%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

