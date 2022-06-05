Investors in Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG) have unfortunately lost 32% over the last year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) share price is down 33% in the last year. That's well below the market decline of 3.7%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 0.9% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 15% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Domain Holdings Australia managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

We're surprised that the share price is lower given that improvement. If the improved profitability is a sign of things to come, then right now may prove the perfect time to pop this stock on your watchlist.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Domain Holdings Australia has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Domain Holdings Australia stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Domain Holdings Australia shares, which cost holders 32%, including dividends, while the market was up about 3.7%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Investors are up over three years, booking 0.8% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Domain Holdings Australia better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Domain Holdings Australia that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

