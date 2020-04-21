Investors in Dominica Citizenship Resort Receive First ROI Payments

LONDON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Developers of Secret Bay announced on Friday that they have sent the first return on investment (ROI) checks to those who obtained Citizenship by Investment (CBI) from Dominica through The Residences at Secret Bay. GEMS Holdings CEO Gregor Nassief says they will continue to receive their quarterly returns, with the following scheduled for May 15, 2020.

The acclaimed luxury resort, which is currently expanding, also announced that it has now sold shares in 50% of its built villas. It expects to complete another five Hillside Ti-Fèy Villas in November, 2020, for offer to investors. Besides its track record of success and now returns for those who joined early, Secret Bay also offers investors a competitive exit strategy and a wide market for resale due to demand from non-citizenship investors, the CEO informs.

"The initial investors who purchased shares in The Residences at Secret Bay as a qualifying investment for citizenship have now been presented with their first return on investment checks and are on track to receive their next quarterly returns to be presented on May 15, 2020," says Mr Nassief. "By continuously offering completed villas, buyers have the opportunity to invest in an already-operating product that yields immediate returns," he explains.

Mr Nassief suggests that Secret Bay has now piqued American investors' curiosity, while Asian, African and Middle Eastern counterparts show continued interest. "We're seeing strong demand from the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and receiving increasing interest from the US market seeking a 'Plan B,'" he adds.

Dominica's CBI Programme, considered the best in the world, offers reputable investors the chance to obtain second citizenship by contributing to the island's economy. They can either make a one-off contribution to the Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) or invest in pre-approved real estate, such as the Residences at Secret Bay or other luxury resorts.

First though, applicants must meet all the due diligence requirements, which ensures that Dominica's immaculate reputation and commitment to security remains unscathed. If successful, within three months, new economic citizens and their future generations earn the right to live, work and study in a peaceful and prosperous country. Moreover, through their investment in projects like The Residences at Secret Bay, they own valuable real estate in the country.

Thanks to EDF funds and CBI-approved hotels, Dominica is building "a niche of its own," as put by Yuri Bender, Editor of the Financial Times's Professional Wealth Management magazine. The Nature Isle of the Caribbean has a thriving ecotourism sector. Dominica is on track to become the world's first climate-resilient nation, as pledged by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

