Investors Don't See Light At End Of SHL Consolidated Bhd.'s (KLSE:SHL) Tunnel

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.9x SHL Consolidated Bhd. (KLSE:SHL) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 24x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

The earnings growth achieved at SHL Consolidated Bhd over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this respectable earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for SHL Consolidated Bhd

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, SHL Consolidated Bhd would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 29%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 8.7% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that SHL Consolidated Bhd is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent earnings trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On SHL Consolidated Bhd's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that SHL Consolidated Bhd maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its sliding earnings over the medium-term, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for SHL Consolidated Bhd (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than SHL Consolidated Bhd. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

