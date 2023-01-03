Investors Don't See Light At End Of Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:ASTRO) Tunnel

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.2x Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ASTRO) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 23x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 34% decrease to the company's bottom line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 48% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 7.1% per year as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 11% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

